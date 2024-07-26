JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Stock Holdings Lifted by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 57.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,650 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3,612.4% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 364,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,500,000 after purchasing an additional 354,776 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,891,000 after buying an additional 287,684 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 1,456,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,892,000 after buying an additional 231,636 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 664,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,766,000 after acquiring an additional 189,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 635,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,263,000 after acquiring an additional 183,110 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMST stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.85. The company had a trading volume of 278,881 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.70.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.1405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

