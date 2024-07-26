JZR Gold (CVE:JZR) Shares Down 24%

JZR Gold Inc. (CVE:JZR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 24% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 64,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 38,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.
JZR Gold Stock Up 11.1 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.53 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.12.
JZR Gold Company Profile
JZR Gold Inc, a junior mining resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Vila Nova gold development project located in Amapa, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Jazz Resources Inc and changed its name to JZR Gold Inc in October 2022.
