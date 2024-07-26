Kadant (KAI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.43 per share for the quarter.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $248.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.56 million. Kadant had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kadant to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KAI traded up $8.92 on Friday, hitting $355.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,463. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $295.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.56. Kadant has a 1 year low of $196.99 and a 1 year high of $355.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KAI. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

In other news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.25, for a total transaction of $310,526.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,708.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

