Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.29), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $773.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.89 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share.
Shares of KALU traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.76. 257,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,634. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.48. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52-week low of $53.67 and a 52-week high of $102.42.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.53%.
Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.
