Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.

Kearny Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years. Kearny Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 88.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Kearny Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Kearny Financial stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. Kearny Financial has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.24 million, a PE ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Activity at Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial ( NASDAQ:KRNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.80 million. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 4.05%.

In other Kearny Financial news, Director Charles J. Pivirotto bought 5,160 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $29,721.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,140.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Melvina Wong-Zaza acquired 8,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $49,623.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,863.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Pivirotto bought 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $29,721.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,140.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

