Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Price Target to $15.00

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $15.50 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.93.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

NYSE PMT opened at $13.56 on Thursday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 47.60%. The firm had revenue of $71.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 279,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 12,934 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,360,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,345,000 after purchasing an additional 61,287 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,307.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 325,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 302,760 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.