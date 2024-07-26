Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Price Target to $60.00

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the bank’s stock.

BOH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $68.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.06. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $75.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.60.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $255.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 299.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 33,495 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at $8,952,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 451,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,718,000 after buying an additional 231,909 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at $696,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at $2,357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Further Reading

