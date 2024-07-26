KeyCorp Weighs in on Exelon Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Exelon in a research note issued on Sunday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Exelon’s current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Exelon’s FY2028 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EXC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.09.

EXC stock opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.19. Exelon has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $43.53. The company has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelon

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 2.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.3% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Diversified LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 72.9% during the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.4% during the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 152,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.5% during the second quarter. Busey Bank now owns 312,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after acquiring an additional 10,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

