Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS.
Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.4 %
KMB stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.65. 1,024,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,160,272. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.66 and a 200-day moving average of $130.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $145.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.37.
Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.71%.
In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total value of $142,334.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,833 shares in the company, valued at $524,584.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total transaction of $866,420.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,467.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total transaction of $142,334.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,584.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,763 shares of company stock worth $1,875,261. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
