KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) PT Raised to $875.00 at Argus

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Argus from $800.00 to $875.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Argus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on KLAC. StockNews.com lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $806.24.

Get KLA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KLAC

KLA Stock Performance

KLAC traded up $19.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $782.13. The stock had a trading volume of 543,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,795. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $808.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $714.17. KLA has a 1 year low of $440.15 and a 1 year high of $896.32. The stock has a market cap of $105.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 106.27% and a net margin of 28.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA will post 28.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at KLA

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,905 shares of company stock worth $16,831,966 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 77.3% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.