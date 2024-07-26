Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Lowered to $57.00 at Raymond James

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

KNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.79.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $52.28 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $60.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.52%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

