Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Short Interest Up 108.6% in July

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,653,200 shares, a growth of 108.6% from the June 30th total of 5,106,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 634.1 days.

Koninklijke KPN Trading Down 0.5 %

KKPNF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.00. 10,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,610. Koninklijke KPN has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $4.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.69.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Koninklijke KPN will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.