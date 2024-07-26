Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LADR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of LADR traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $12.20. 518,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,939. The company has a quick ratio of 88.41, a current ratio of 88.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06. Ladder Capital has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $12.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LADR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,040,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,494 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $8,923,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,328,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,431,000 after acquiring an additional 397,817 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,051,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,619,000 after purchasing an additional 293,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $3,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

