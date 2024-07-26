Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Given New $78.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $132.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen cut shares of Lamb Weston from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.10.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $55.01 on Thursday. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $52.99 and a 1 year high of $111.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 8,040.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

