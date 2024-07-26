Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Gap Down to $15.47

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.47, but opened at $14.90. Laureate Education shares last traded at $14.93, with a volume of 77,496 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Laureate Education from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on LAUR

Laureate Education Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.79.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $275.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.35 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 2,114,928 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $30,962,545.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Laureate Education news, Director Corro Pedro Del sold 5,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $97,158.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,149.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 2,114,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $30,962,545.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,122,190 shares of company stock worth $31,080,297 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Laureate Education

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,231,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,350,000 after purchasing an additional 136,865 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,965,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,498,000 after acquiring an additional 56,458 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 2,122,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,142 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,966,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,961,000 after purchasing an additional 45,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 32.5% in the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 813,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 199,423 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laureate Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.