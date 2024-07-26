LayerZero (ZRO) Price Reaches $4.66 on Major Exchanges

LayerZero (ZRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. In the last seven days, LayerZero has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar. One LayerZero token can now be bought for about $4.66 or 0.00006904 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LayerZero has a total market capitalization of $512.79 million and approximately $193.64 million worth of LayerZero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LayerZero Token Profile

LayerZero launched on June 20th, 2024. LayerZero’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 tokens. LayerZero’s official message board is info.layerzero.foundation. LayerZero’s official Twitter account is @layerzero_fndn. The official website for LayerZero is layerzero.foundation.

Buying and Selling LayerZero

According to CryptoCompare, “LayerZero (ZRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. LayerZero has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 110,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of LayerZero is 4.53322568 USD and is down -1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 206 active market(s) with $148,905,931.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://layerzero.foundation/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LayerZero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LayerZero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LayerZero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

