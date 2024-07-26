Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Issues Earnings Results

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Lazard had a positive return on equity of 37.27% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $685.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lazard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LAZ remained flat at $48.48 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,449,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.51 and a beta of 1.40. Lazard has a one year low of $25.82 and a one year high of $49.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.56.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -571.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LAZ. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lazard from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up from $49.00) on shares of Lazard in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lazard from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 154,131 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $6,197,607.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,989,591 shares in the company, valued at $80,001,454.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 6,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,982,829 shares in the company, valued at $79,313,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 154,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $6,197,607.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,989,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,001,454.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 414,000 shares of company stock worth $17,683,738. 3.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

