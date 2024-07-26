Lear (NYSE:LEA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Lear had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Lear updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Lear Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE LEA traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $121.31. 696,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,236. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Lear has a 52-week low of $112.26 and a 52-week high of $157.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.47.

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LEA shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lear from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lear from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lear has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $159,174.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lear news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $296,273.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $159,174.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

