Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Plans $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%.

Leidos has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years. Leidos has a dividend payout ratio of 16.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Leidos to earn $8.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.

Leidos Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Leidos stock traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.83. 971,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,988. Leidos has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $155.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 25.66%. Leidos’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Leidos will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $131,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,651,929.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

