LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TREE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on LendingTree from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on LendingTree from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

LendingTree stock opened at $54.72 on Friday. LendingTree has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $56.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.57 and its 200 day moving average is $40.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.36. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $167.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LendingTree will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Heather Novitsky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $98,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,681.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Trent Ziegler sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $431,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Heather Novitsky sold 2,000 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $98,160.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,681.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,802 shares of company stock valued at $673,219 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 6.6% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 364,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,419,000 after acquiring an additional 22,581 shares during the period. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 186.2% in the 4th quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,413,000 after purchasing an additional 223,440 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LendingTree by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 256,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 89,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in LendingTree by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after buying an additional 11,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,380,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

