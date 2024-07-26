LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $50.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock. 123,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 243,659 shares.The stock last traded at $52.82 and had previously closed at $54.72.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TREE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on LendingTree from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In other LendingTree news, Director Steven Ozonian sold 1,610 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $71,339.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other LendingTree news, Director Steven Ozonian sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $71,339.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $300,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Trent Ziegler sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $431,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5 shares in the company, valued at $246.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,802 shares of company stock valued at $673,219 over the last ninety days. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in LendingTree by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 16.8% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.08.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.36. LendingTree had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $167.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.03 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

