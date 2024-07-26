LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $50.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock. 123,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 243,659 shares.The stock last traded at $52.82 and had previously closed at $54.72.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on TREE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on LendingTree from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.
Get Our Latest Report on LendingTree
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingTree
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in LendingTree by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 16.8% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.
LendingTree Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.08.
LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.36. LendingTree had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $167.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.03 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About LendingTree
LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than LendingTree
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.