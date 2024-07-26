Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) shot up 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.33 and last traded at $2.31. 1,299,089 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 3,642,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LXRX. SVB Leerink began coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 15.56, a current ratio of 15.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $588.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1.98.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,311.12% and a negative return on equity of 108.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,747,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 17,009 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 18,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

