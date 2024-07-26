LGT Group Foundation Acquires Shares of 7,382 Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,310,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,749,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $382,015,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Exelon by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,146,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,547 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in Exelon in the first quarter worth about $89,266,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Exelon by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,424,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,154,000 after acquiring an additional 783,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.09.

Exelon Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.69. 754,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,833,405. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.19. The firm has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.52. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $43.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.