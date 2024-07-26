LGT Group Foundation Makes New Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,745 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 342,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,171,000 after buying an additional 44,581 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 287.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 606,057 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,388,000 after buying an additional 449,604 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 33.1% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 17,124 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 18.3% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.95.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.22. 31,998,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,132,965. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.41. The company has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

