LGT Group Foundation Reduces Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

LGT Group Foundation trimmed its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,365 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 22,237 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.1% of LGT Group Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $47,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.80, for a total transaction of $443,269.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,206,674. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.80, for a total transaction of $443,269.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,206,674. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.86, for a total transaction of $195,642.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,835,389.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 311,348 shares of company stock valued at $154,678,120. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $535.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.66.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $10.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $464.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,273,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,134,407. The business’s 50-day moving average is $493.33 and its 200-day moving average is $473.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.38 and a 52 week high of $542.81.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

