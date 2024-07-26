LGT Group Foundation Takes Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 1,049.1% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 610,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 557,749 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brookfield by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Brookfield by 256.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Brookfield Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BN traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.00. 814,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,068,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. Brookfield Co. has a 12-month low of $28.84 and a 12-month high of $47.57. The firm has a market cap of $77.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.94 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.70.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,278,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.