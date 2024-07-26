Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Down to $19.75

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.75, but opened at $19.00. Li Auto shares last traded at $18.91, with a volume of 922,598 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Li Auto from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Li Auto from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Li Auto from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.08.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

