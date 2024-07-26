Life Design Station International (OTCMKTS:LDSI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.25

Shares of Life Design Station International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDSI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.25 and traded as high as $0.25. Life Design Station International shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 300 shares traded.
Life Design Station International Trading Up 37.5 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.25.
Life Design Station International Company Profile
Life Design Station International, Inc engages in the development and maintenance of internet based platform. Its product allows artists to interface in order to promote, produce, and sell songs and music. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Life Design Station International
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Life Design Station International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Design Station International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.