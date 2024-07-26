Liquity Market Capitalization Reaches $74.61 Million (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Liquity token can now be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00001155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity has a market capitalization of $74.61 million and $17.23 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Liquity has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.
Liquity Token Profile
Liquity launched on October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,341,228 tokens. Liquity’s official website is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Liquity is medium.com/liquity. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Liquity Token Trading
