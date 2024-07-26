Lithium Ionic (OTCMKTS:LTHCF) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of Lithium Ionic Corp. (OTCMKTS:LTHCF – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 3,775 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 19,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.
Lithium Ionic Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average is $0.61.
About Lithium Ionic
Lithium Ionic Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Brazil. The company's flagship properties include a 100% ownership in the Itinga lithium project that comprises seven mineral licenses covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares in the prolific Aracuai lithium province; and the Salinas project located in the northeastern part of Minas Gerais state.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lithium Ionic
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Ionic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Ionic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.