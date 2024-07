Lithium Ionic (OTCMKTS:LTHCF) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of Lithium Ionic Corp. (OTCMKTS:LTHCF – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 3,775 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 19,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Lithium Ionic Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average is $0.61.

About Lithium Ionic

Lithium Ionic Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Brazil. The company's flagship properties include a 100% ownership in the Itinga lithium project that comprises seven mineral licenses covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares in the prolific Aracuai lithium province; and the Salinas project located in the northeastern part of Minas Gerais state.

