LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 1,680.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

LIXIL Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LIXIL stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.75. LIXIL has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $28.85.

LIXIL Company Profile

LIXIL Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates water technology and housing technology business in Japan and internationally. It offers fixtures and vanities, which includes ceramic toilets, bidets, urinals, and basins, and vanities; bathing products, such as bath tubs, showers enclosures, whirlpool, and wellness solutions; and bathroom fittings, including single and two lever faucets and accessories, as well as hands and head showers, thermostats, and shower systems.

