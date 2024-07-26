LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 1,680.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
LIXIL Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of LIXIL stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.75. LIXIL has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $28.85.
LIXIL Company Profile
