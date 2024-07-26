LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. LKQ updated its FY24 guidance to $3.50-$3.70 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.500-3.700 EPS.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of LKQ stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,687,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,487. LKQ has a 12-month low of $35.57 and a 12-month high of $57.73. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

Insider Activity at LKQ

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $38,581.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,467. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LKQ

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.