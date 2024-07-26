LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. LKQ updated its FY24 guidance to $3.50-$3.70 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.500-3.700 EPS.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of LKQ stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,687,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,487. LKQ has a 1-year low of $35.57 and a 1-year high of $57.73. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.59.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 38.96%.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $38,581.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,467. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LKQ

About LKQ

(Get Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.