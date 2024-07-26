Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0546 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05.

Lloyds Banking Group has a payout ratio of 51.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lloyds Banking Group to earn $0.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LYG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,208,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,176,514. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LYG shares. BNP Paribas raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.75 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LYG

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Get Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.