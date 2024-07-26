Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0546 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05.
Lloyds Banking Group has a payout ratio of 51.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lloyds Banking Group to earn $0.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.
Lloyds Banking Group Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of LYG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,208,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,176,514. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LYG shares. BNP Paribas raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.75 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.
Check Out Our Latest Report on LYG
About Lloyds Banking Group
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lloyds Banking Group
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.