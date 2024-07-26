Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.66 EPS

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66, Briefing.com reports. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.73 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin updated its FY24 guidance to $26.10-26.60 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 26.100-26.600 EPS.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LMT stock traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $524.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,123,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,503. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $528.64. The company has a market capitalization of $125.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $468.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.45.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

