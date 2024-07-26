Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66, Briefing.com reports. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin updated its FY24 guidance to $26.10-26.60 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 26.100-26.600 EPS.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $524.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,141,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,624. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $528.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $125.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $468.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.45.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.91.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

