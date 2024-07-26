Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target Increased to $560.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $518.00 to $560.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $487.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen upgraded Lockheed Martin from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $518.91.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $521.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $124.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $453.45. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $526.69.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Callan Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,018,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

