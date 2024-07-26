Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.66 EPS

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66, Briefing.com reports. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin updated its FY24 guidance to $26.10-26.60 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 26.100-26.600 EPS.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $524.92. 895,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,906. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $468.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $453.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $125.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $528.64.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.10%.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $480.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.91.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

