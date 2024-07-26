Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Trading Up 0.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.5% on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft now has a $600.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $540.00. Lockheed Martin traded as high as $527.44 and last traded at $523.76. Approximately 262,280 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,079,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $521.40.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.91.

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $468.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $453.45. The company has a market capitalization of $124.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

