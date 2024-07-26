LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
LPL Financial Stock Down 7.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA traded down $17.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.24. 2,638,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,287. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial has a one year low of $200.18 and a one year high of $289.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.76.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $1,574,288.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,608 shares in the company, valued at $39,546,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LPLA
LPL Financial Company Profile
LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than LPL Financial
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- Stock Average Calculator
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.