LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

LPL Financial Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA traded down $17.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.24. 2,638,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,287. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial has a one year low of $200.18 and a one year high of $289.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $1,574,288.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,608 shares in the company, valued at $39,546,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LPLA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on LPL Financial from $326.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen increased their target price on LPL Financial from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on LPL Financial from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on LPL Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.55.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

