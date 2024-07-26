Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $275.21 and last traded at $276.48. 336,692 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,019,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $281.37.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LULU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $357.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.26.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 2.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.73.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

