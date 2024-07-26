Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of The Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 280,183 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 335,618 shares.The stock last traded at $44.81 and had previously closed at $46.71.

Magnificent Seven ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.95 and a beta of 1.55.

About Magnificent Seven ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that offers highly concentrated exposure to the largest and most liquid leading technology stocks. The fund invests primarily through swaps and forwards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magnificent Seven ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnificent Seven ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.