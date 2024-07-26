Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.22-4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.036-1.044 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion. Manhattan Associates also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.220-4.300 EPS.
Manhattan Associates Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MANH traded up $5.86 on Friday, reaching $252.73. The company had a trading volume of 18,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,633. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $182.97 and a 52-week high of $266.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 80.68 and a beta of 1.50.
Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.22. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.54% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Manhattan Associates Company Profile
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.
