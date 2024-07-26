Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maquia Capital Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC increased its holdings in Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC owned 0.31% of Maquia Capital Acquisition worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of MAQC stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $11.46. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,299. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.08. Maquia Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $13.06.

About Maquia Capital Acquisition

Maquia Capital Acquisition ( NASDAQ:MAQC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

