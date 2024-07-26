Masco (NYSE:MAS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Masco had a return on equity of 865.37% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Masco updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.050-4.200 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MAS traded up $1.61 on Friday, hitting $77.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,520,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,535. Masco has a 12-month low of $47.66 and a 12-month high of $78.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Masco’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

MAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Masco from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Masco from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.57.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

