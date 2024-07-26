Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of MHH opened at $8.77 on Monday. Mastech Digital has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The stock has a market cap of $102.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $46.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mastech Digital stock. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. ( NYSE:MHH Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 123,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000. Access Investment Management LLC owned about 1.07% of Mastech Digital at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

