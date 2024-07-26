Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHHFree Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Stock Performance

Shares of MHH opened at $8.77 on Monday. Mastech Digital has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The stock has a market cap of $102.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHHGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $46.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mastech Digital

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mastech Digital stock. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHHFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 123,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000. Access Investment Management LLC owned about 1.07% of Mastech Digital at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

