Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of MHH opened at $8.77 on Monday. Mastech Digital has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The stock has a market cap of $102.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47.
Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $46.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
