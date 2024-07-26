Mattern Capital Management LLC Makes New $260,000 Investment in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Mattern Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,282,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

NYSE MCO traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $436.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,073,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,264. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $298.86 and a 52 week high of $458.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $422.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $398.63.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 58.72%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moody’s from $374.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Moody’s from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.50.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Stories

