McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Cut to $265.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus reiterated a hold rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $308.57.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.8 %

MCD stock opened at $251.41 on Monday. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $181.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $255.85 and a 200 day moving average of $274.06.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,594 shares of company stock worth $1,454,507 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 155,740 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,179,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $4,286,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 20,975 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,219,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,091,052 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $321,449,000 after buying an additional 89,671 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

