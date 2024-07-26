Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,200 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the June 30th total of 314,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.8 days.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. stock remained flat at $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $3.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.71.

Get Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Megacable Holdings SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Others. The Cable segment offers subscription for basic, premier, lifeline, mini-basic video, advertising sales, and other services.

Receive News & Ratings for Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.