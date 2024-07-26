Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Price Performance

NYSE:MXC opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.22. Mexco Energy has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $16.52.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 7.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mexco Energy stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mexco Energy Co. (NYSE:MXC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,616 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.13% of Mexco Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.89% of the company's stock.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

Further Reading

