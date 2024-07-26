Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Mexco Energy Price Performance
NYSE:MXC opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.22. Mexco Energy has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $16.52.
Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 7.76%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mexco Energy
Mexco Energy Company Profile
Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mexco Energy
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.